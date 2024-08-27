Idaho Code § 15-3-801
CASE NO. CV29-24-0746
IN THE MAGISTRATE
DIVISION OF DISTRICT
COURT OF THE SECOND
JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF
THE STATE OF IDAHO,
IN AND FOR
THE COUNTY OF LATAH
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
OSCAR DAVID WAGAR
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DENA E. WAGAR-SMITH has been appointed personal representative of the estate of OSCAR DAVID WAGAR. All persons having claims against the decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of Notice to Creditors, or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. .
DATED: September 11, 2024.
s/s Erin Tomlin
TOMLIN LAW OFFICE, PLLC
805 N. Main Street, Ste. 106
Moscow, ID 83843
ERIN TOMLIN
ISB No. 9035
erin@erintomlinlaw.com