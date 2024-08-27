NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DENA E. WAGAR-SMITH has been appointed personal representative of the estate of OSCAR DAVID WAGAR. All persons having claims against the decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of Notice to Creditors, or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. .

DATED: September 11, 2024.

s/s Erin Tomlin

TOMLIN LAW OFFICE, PLLC

805 N. Main Street, Ste. 106

Moscow, ID 83843

ERIN TOMLIN

ISB No. 9035

TOMLIN LAW OFFICE, PLLC

Attorney and

Counselor at Law

805 North Main Street

Suite 106

Moscow, Idaho 83843

erin@erintomlinlaw.com