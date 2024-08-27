Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 3, 2024
Idaho Code § 15-3-801 CASE NO. CV29-24-519 IN THE MAGISTRATE DIVISION OF DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LATAH DORMAN HARVEY OLSON, ERIN
Legal Notices
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Idaho Code § 15-3-801

CASE NO. CV29-24-519

IN THE MAGISTRATE

DIVISION OF DISTRICT

COURT OF THE SECOND

JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

THE STATE OF IDAHO,

IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF LATAH

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

DORMAN HARVEY OLSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BRENDA LOHMAN has been appointed personal representative of the ESTATE OF DORMAN HARVEY OLSON. All persons having claims against the decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of Notice to Creditors, or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED:

September 16, 2024.

TOMLIN LAW OFFICE, PLLC

ATTORNEY

FOR BRENDA LOHMAN

805 N. Main Street, Ste. 106

Moscow, ID 83843

ERIN TOMLIN

ISB No. 9035

TOMLIN LAW OFFICE, PLLC

Attorney and

Counselor at Law

805 North Main Street

Suite 106

Moscow, Idaho 83843

erin@erintomlinlaw.com

