Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973

Informational Notice

Section 504 is an Act which prohibits discrimination against persons with a disability in any program receiving federal financial assistance. The Act defines a person with a disability as anyone who:

• &tempmargin;Has a mental or physical impairment which substantially limits one or more major life activity (such as caring for oneself; performing manual tasks, walking, seeing, hearing, speaking, breathing, learning and working);

• &tempmargin;Has a record of such impairment;

• &tempmargin;Is regarded as having such impairment.

In order to fulfill its obligation under Section 504, the Moscow School District recognizes a responsibility to avoid discrimination in policies and practices regarding its personnel and students. No discrimination against any person with a disability will knowingly be permitted in any of the programs and practices in the school system.

The school district has specific responsibilities under the Act, which includes the responsibility to identify, evaluate and if the child is determined to be eligible under Section 504, to afford access to appropriate educational services.