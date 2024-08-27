Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 3, 2024
JAMES W. GROW, JR.
Legal Notices
NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO.CV35-24-0834

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

In re the Estate of:

TINA MARIE McDANIEL,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 2nd day of

August, 2024.

/S/ Richard Peterson

RICHARD PETERSON

Personal Representative

C/O LAW OFFICE OF

JAMES W. GROW, JR., PLLC

1301 G Street, Suite 3

Lewiston, Idaho 83501

JAMES W. GROW, JR.

LAW OFFICE OF

JAMES W. GROW, JR., PLLC

1301 G Street, Suite 3

Lewiston, Idaho 83501

(208) 746-5508 Office

(208) 746-9466 Facsimile

jwg.growlawoffice@gmail.com - iCourt service

growlawoffice@gmail.com - Office email

Idaho State Bar No. 3709

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

