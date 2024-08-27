JAMES W. GROW, JR.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO.CV35-24-0834

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

In re the Estate of:

TINA MARIE McDANIEL,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address below and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 2nd day of

August, 2024.

/S/ Richard Peterson

RICHARD PETERSON

Personal Representative

C/O LAW OFFICE OF