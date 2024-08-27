Legal Notice

If you know of a child who is 3 through 21 years of age who may have individual needs that result from disabilities or developmental delays, and who is not enrolled in a school program, please contact the Director of Special Services for the Moscow School District at (208) 882-1120. These children may have difficulty walking, talking, hearing, or learning, or may display behaviors that appear different from other children their age.
If you are part of a community agency or civic group that would like more information about educating children with disabilities, or would like pamphlets to distribute to members, please call the school office or the above phone number.