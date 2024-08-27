Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashback
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Legal NoticesOctober 3, 2024
Legal Notice
Legal Notices

If you know of a child who is 3 through 21 years of age who may have individual needs that result from disabilities or developmental delays, and who is not enrolled in a school program, please contact the Director of Special Services for the Moscow School District at (208) 882-1120. These children may have difficulty walking, talking, hearing, or learning, or may display behaviors that appear different from other children their age.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

If you are part of a community agency or civic group that would like more information about educating children with disabilities, or would like pamphlets to distribute to members, please call the school office or the above phone number.

Advertisement
Related
Legal NoticesOct. 3
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 3
Idaho Code § 15-3-801 CASE NO. CV29-24-519 IN THE MAGISTRATE...
Legal NoticesOct. 3
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 3
Informational Notice
Related
Legal NoticesOct. 3
JAMES W. GROW, JR.
Legal NoticesOct. 3
TRANSFER NO. 89321
Legal NoticesOct. 3
Savage 116 XP in 338 Win Mag with Nikon 3x9 BDC reticle scope; bore sighted at the factory, $650, 208-301-2169.
Legal NoticesOct. 3
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 3
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 3
SUMMER A. EMMERT
Legal NoticesOct. 3
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 3
Legal Notice
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy