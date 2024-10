A sidewalk book sale will be held at Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St, Clarkston on September 30 4-5pm; October 1-3 10am-5pm, & October 4 10am-12pm. Adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction in both hardback and paperback, all at bargain prices. Large print books for adults also available. The sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Asotin County Library. Money raised helps support library programs and special projects.