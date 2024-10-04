Legal Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE
IN RE: LESLIE DAWN HOILAND
A Petition to change the name of Leslie Dawn Hoiland, now residing in the City of Lewiston, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Nez Perce County, Idaho. The name will change to Leslie Dawn Arthur. The reason for the change in name is: divorce.
A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 1 o'clock p.m. on 10-24-24 at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change.
Date: Sept 11, 2024
CLERK OF THE
DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Diane Ash
Deputy Clerk