Legal NoticesOctober 4, 2024
Legal Notice
Legal Notices
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE (Adult or Emancipated Minor) Case No. CV35241384

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

IN RE: LESLIE DAWN HOILAND

A Petition to change the name of Leslie Dawn Hoiland, now residing in the City of Lewiston, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Nez Perce County, Idaho. The name will change to Leslie Dawn Arthur. The reason for the change in name is: divorce.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 1 o'clock p.m. on 10-24-24 at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change.

Date: Sept 11, 2024

CLERK OF THE

DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ Diane Ash

Deputy Clerk

