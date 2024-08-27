Legal Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON DEANNEXATION FROM CENTRAL ORCHARDS SEWER DISTRICT

BY ORDER of the CENTRAL ORCHARDS SEWER DISTRICT Board of Directors, notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 42-3219, Idaho Code, the following named owner of certain real property has filed its Petition with the Central Orchards Sewer District Board of Directors praying that their real property, as described following its name, be excluded and taken from the boundaries of the Central Orchards Sewer District, to wit:

LEWIS-CLARK ANIMAL SHELTER, INC., an Idaho

corporation, owner of the following described property:

&tempmargin;Lot 2, Block 1, Airpointe Business Park to the City of Lewiston recorded the 14th day of August, 2012, as Instrument No. 803634, records of Nez Perce County, Idaho.