Legal Notice

BY ORDER of the CENTRAL ORCHARDS SEWER DISTRICT Board of Directors, notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 42-3219, Idaho Code, the following named owner of certain real property has filed its Petition with the Central Orchards Sewer District Board of Directors praying that their real property, as described following its name, be excluded and taken from the boundaries of the Central Orchards Sewer District, to wit:
LEWIS-CLARK ANIMAL SHELTER, INC., an Idaho
corporation, owner of the following described property:
&tempmargin;Lot 2, Block 1, Airpointe Business Park to the City of Lewiston recorded the 14th day of August, 2012, as Instrument No. 803634, records of Nez Perce County, Idaho.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Central Orchards Sewer District Board of Directors has ordered Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the hour of 6 o'clock p.m., at the regular meeting place of the Board of Directors located at 1522 Powers Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho, as the time and place at which all interested persons may appear and show cause in writing, if any they have, why the Petition of the above-named petitioner should not be granted.
DATED this 12th day of September, 2024.
CENTRAL ORCHARDS SEWER DISTRICT
By /s/ Vicki Lutes
(SEAL) Vicki Lutes, Secretary