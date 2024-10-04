Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 4, 2024
Legal Notice
Legal Notices
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV35-24-1374

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

In the Matter of the Estates of:

ALMA FAYE SAMSEL,

Deceased,

and

HAROLD CECIL SAMSEL,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DENISE LIEDKIE has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estates of Alma Faye Samsel and Harold Cecil Samsel. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative of the estate at 2129 13th Street, Lewiston, ID 83501 or the attorney for the estates at the offices of Clark and Feeney, 1229 Main Street, P.O. Drawer 285, Lewiston, ID 83501, and filed with the Court.

DATED this 13th day of

September, 2024.

CLARK and FEENEY, LLP

By: /s/ W. Jeremy Carr

W. Jeremy Carr

a member of the firm

Attorneys for Estate

WILLIAM JEREMY CARR

Idaho State Bar No. 6827

CLARK and FEENEY LLP

1229 Main Street

P.O. Drawer 285

Lewiston, ID 83501

Telephone: (208) 743-9516

Facsimile: (208) 746-9160

Attorneys for Applicant

darla@clarkandfeeney.com

