Legal Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 21, 2025 at the hour of 2:00 pm of said day, at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, 1230 Main Street, Lewiston, ID 83501. The Trustee will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash in lawful money of the United States of America, all payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Nez Perce, State of Idaho, and described as follows, to-wit:
&tempmargin;SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE, STATE OF IDAHO, TO WIT:
&tempmargin;The East 197.00 feet of the North 125.00 feet of the South 312.91 feet of Lot 1 in Block 17 of Lewiston Orchards Tract No. 2 to the City of Lewiston, according to the official plat thereof, measurements being from the centerlines of adjacent streets and alleys, Official Records of Nez County, Idaho.
The Seller has no knowledge of a more particular description of the above-described real property, but for purposes of compliance with Idaho Code Section 60-113, the Trustee has been informed that the street address of 3114 8th St., Lewiston, ID 83501-4802, may sometimes be associated with said real property.
Said sale will be made, without covenant or warranty regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the Deed of Trust made and entered into on November 8, 2019, by and among Peggy Foster, an unmarried woman, as Grantor, and Land Title of Nez Perce County, Inc., as Trustee, and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Twin River Bank, as Beneficiary; said Deed of Trust having been filed of record on November 8, 2019 as Instrument # 871183, Official Records of Nez Perce County, Idaho. The naming of the above Grantor(s) is done to comply with Idaho Code Section 45-1506(4)(a); no representation is made as to the responsibility of Grantor(s) for this obligation.
The default for which the sale is to be made is that Grantor(s) have failed to pay one or more monthly installment payments under a deed of trust note dated November 8, 2019, secured by the above-mentioned Deed of Trust, together with accruing late charges, plus any other charges lawfully due under the note, deed of trust, and Idaho law.
The balance owing as of 8/23/2024 on the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust is the amount of 159,776.63; plus, service charges, late charges, and any other costs or expenses associated with this foreclosure as provided by the Deed of Trust or Deed of Trust Note, or by Idaho law.
Dated this 28th day of August, 2024.
Brian G. Sayer
Brian G. Sayer