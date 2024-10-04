Legal Notice

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 21, 2025 at the hour of 2:00 pm of said day, at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, 1230 Main Street, Lewiston, ID 83501. The Trustee will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash in lawful money of the United States of America, all payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Nez Perce, State of Idaho, and described as follows, to-wit:

&tempmargin;SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE, STATE OF IDAHO, TO WIT:

&tempmargin;The East 197.00 feet of the North 125.00 feet of the South 312.91 feet of Lot 1 in Block 17 of Lewiston Orchards Tract No. 2 to the City of Lewiston, according to the official plat thereof, measurements being from the centerlines of adjacent streets and alleys, Official Records of Nez County, Idaho.

The Seller has no knowledge of a more particular description of the above-described real property, but for purposes of compliance with Idaho Code Section 60-113, the Trustee has been informed that the street address of 3114 8th St., Lewiston, ID 83501-4802, may sometimes be associated with said real property.