Legal NoticesOctober 4, 2024
Legal Notice
Legal Notices
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030) Case No. 24-4-00097-02

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR ASOTIN COUNTY

Estate of

ANGELIKA M. GREER

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.

Christian Greer

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Administrator

c/o Jennifer Nelson-Douglass

Douglass Law, PLLC

935 Sixth Street

Clarkston, Washington 99403

DATED this 16 day of

September 2024.

/s/ Jennifer Nelson-Douglass

Jennifer Nelson-Douglass

Attorney for Estate

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
