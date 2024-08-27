Legal Notice

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on October 17, 2024 for DFG Project 2024-112, "Wapshilla Ridge Road Improvements". Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.
Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.
The project consists of grading and shaping various sections of a natural surface road to improve smoothness and drainage and the construction of hardened crossings. The project is in an extremely remote area of the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area, approximately 2 to 3 hours south of Lewiston, Idaho. Transport of equipment into the area will be limited by existing road conditions.
A mandatory pre-bid tour of the project will be held on October 8, 2024, starting at 8:00 a.m. Prospective bidders should meet at the IDFG Clearwater Regional Office located at 3316 16th Street in Lewiston and must provide their own mode of reliable transportation in the form of ATVs, dirt bikes, side-by-sides, or other UTV. Full sized vehicles will not be allowed on the tour. To register for the pre-bid tour, please contact Jessica Patterson at 208-250-4437.
Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:
Abadan Reprographics
800-572-3706
planroom@abadanplancenter.com
Associated General Contractors
208-344-2531
planroom@idahoagc.org
Construct Connect
877-889-5404
content@constructconnect.com
Dodge / Blue Book Construction
877-784-9556
support@construction.com
Idaho Fish and Game
Engineering Services Program
208-334-3730
crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov
Lewiston-Clarkston Plan Center
208-746-3591
lcplancenter@gmail.com
Spokane Regional Plan Center
509-328-9600
projectinfo@plancenter.net
A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required if total bid is equal to or greater than $100,000.
Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, 208-334-3730. No deposit is required.
A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder prior to the award of a contract if the bid amount is greater than $50,000. If a bidder does not currently have a Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho, he must verify the capability of obtaining a license prior to submitting a proposal. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid if total project value is greater than $50,000.
Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed, and all craftsman and laborers performing their work under this contract shall be paid at the minimum prevailing wage rate as currently determined for this area by the U.S. Department of Labor.
CLINT WORTHINGTON
ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER
IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME