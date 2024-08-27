Legal Notice

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on October 17, 2024 for DFG Project 2024-112, "Wapshilla Ridge Road Improvements". Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date.

The project consists of grading and shaping various sections of a natural surface road to improve smoothness and drainage and the construction of hardened crossings. The project is in an extremely remote area of the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area, approximately 2 to 3 hours south of Lewiston, Idaho. Transport of equipment into the area will be limited by existing road conditions.

A mandatory pre-bid tour of the project will be held on October 8, 2024, starting at 8:00 a.m. Prospective bidders should meet at the IDFG Clearwater Regional Office located at 3316 16th Street in Lewiston and must provide their own mode of reliable transportation in the form of ATVs, dirt bikes, side-by-sides, or other UTV. Full sized vehicles will not be allowed on the tour. To register for the pre-bid tour, please contact Jessica Patterson at 208-250-4437.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Construct Connect

877-889-5404

content@constructconnect.com

Dodge / Blue Book Construction

877-784-9556