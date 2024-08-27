Legal Notice

1. Publication Title: Moscow-Pullman Daily News 2. Publication No. 143-220
3. Filing Date: 10-3-2024
4. Issue Frequency: Daily (Except Sunday & Monday)
5. Number of Issues Published Annually: 162
6. Annual Subscription Price: $338.04
7. Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication:
505 Capital Street, PO Box 957, Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Idaho 83501
Contact Person: Mark V. Bryan (208) 848-2220
8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher:
TPC Holdings, Inc. 505 Capital Street, PO Box 957, Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Idaho 83501
9. Publisher, (Name and complete mailing address):
Nathan Alford, 505 Capital Street, PO Box 957, Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Idaho 83501
Editor: (Name and complete mailing address):
Nathan Alford, 505 Capital Street, PO Box 957, Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Idaho 83501
Managing Editor (Name and complete mailing address):
Matt Baney, 505 Capital Street, PO Box 957, Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Idaho 83501
10. &tempmargin;Owner: (Do not leave blank. If the publication is owned by a corporation, give the name and address of the corporation immediately followed by the names and addresses of all stockholders owning or holding 1% or more of the total amount of stock. If not owned by a corporation, give the names and addresses of the individual owners. If owned by a partnership or other unincorporated firm, give its name and address as well as those of each individual owner. If the publication is published by a nonprofit organization, give its name and address.)
Name Address
TPC Holdings, Inc. 505 Capital Street, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501-0957
11. &tempmargin;Known Bondholders, Mortgages and other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent or More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages or Other Securities.
Washington Trust Bank 1518 21st St., Lewiston, Idaho 83501
13. Publication Title: Moscow-Pullman Daily News
14. Circulation Date for Circulation Data Below 5/15/2024
15. Extent and Nature of Circulation Average No. of No. Copies of Single
Copies Each Issue Issue Published
During Preceding Nearest to Filing
12 Months Date
a. Total Number of Copies (Net Press Run). 2,473 2,315
b. Paid Circulation (By Mail and Outside the Mail)
1. Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on
&tempmargin;Form 3541. (Include advertisers proof and exchange
copies) 155 143
2. Mailed In-County Subscriptions Stated on Form 3541
&tempmargin;(Include advertisers proof and exchange copies). 289 264
3. Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales
Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter
Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS 1,623 1,559
4. Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through
the USPS (First-Class Mail). 0 0
c. Total Paid Distribution 2,067 1,966
(Sum of 15b. (1),(2),(3), and (4)).
d. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (By Mail and
Outside the Mail)
1. Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541. 0 0
2. In-County Copies included on PS Form 3541. 0 0
3. Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS
(e.g. First-Class Mail). 0 0
4. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail
(Carriers or other means). 266 254
e. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution
(Sum of 15d (1), (2), (3) and (4)). 266 254
f. Total Distribution (sum of 15c and 15e). 2,333 2,220
g. Copies Not Distributed. 136 95
h. Total (sum of 15f. and 15g.). 2,469 2,315
i. Percent Paid (15c. divided by 15f. times 100). 88.6% 88.56%
16. Electronic Copy Circulation
a. Requested and Paid Electronic Copies 586 620
b. Total Requested and Paid Print Copies (Line 15c) +
Requested/Paid Electronic Copies (16a) 2,653 2,586
c. Total Requested Copy Distribution (Line 15f) +
Requested/Paid Electronic Copies (Line 16a) 2,919 2,840
d. Percent Paid and/or Requested Circulation
(Both Print & Electronic Copies) 90.89% 91.06%
X &tempmargin;I Certify that 50% of all my distributed copies (Electronic & Print) are legitimate or paid copies.
17. &tempmargin;Publication of Statement of Ownership will be printed in the October 3, 2024 issue of this publication.
18. Signature and Title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner
/s/Nathan Alford, Editor & Publisher Date: 9/30/24
I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).
...