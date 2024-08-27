Legal Notice

STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULATION

1. Publication Title: Moscow-Pullman Daily News 2. Publication No. 143-220

3. Filing Date: 10-3-2024

4. Issue Frequency: Weekly (Thursday & Saturday only)

5. Number of Issues Published Annually: 39

6. Annual Subscription Price: $338.04

7. Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication:

505 Capital Street, PO Box 957, Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Idaho 83501

Contact Person: Mark V. Bryan (208) 848-2220

8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher:

TPC Holdings, Inc. 505 Capital Street, PO Box 957, Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Idaho 83501

9. Publisher, (Name and complete mailing address):

Nathan Alford, 505 Capital Street, PO Box 957, Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Idaho 83501

Editor: (Name and complete mailing address):

Nathan Alford, 505 Capital Street, PO Box 957, Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Idaho 83501

Managing Editor (Name and complete mailing address):

Matt Baney, 505 Capital Street, PO Box 957, Lewiston, Nez Perce County, Idaho 83501

10. &tempmargin;Owner: (Do not leave blank. If the publication is owned by a corporation, give the name and address of the corporation immediately followed by the names and addresses of all stockholders owning or holding 1% or more of the total amount of stock. If not owned by a corporation, give the names and addresses of the individual owners. If owned by a partnership or other unincorporated firm, give its name and address as well as those of each individual owner. If the publication is published by a nonprofit organization, give its name and address.)

Name Address

TPC Holdings, Inc. 505 Capital Street, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501-0957

11. &tempmargin;Known Bondholders, Mortgages and other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent or More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages or Other Securities.

Washington Trust Bank 1518 21st St., Lewiston, Idaho 83501

13. Publication Title: Moscow-Pullman Daily News

14. Circulation Date for Circulation Data Below 9/26/2024

15. Extent and Nature of Circulation Average No. of No. Copies of Single

Copies Each Issue Issue Published

During Preceding Nearest to Filing

12 Months Date

a. Total Number of Copies (Net Press Run). 1,962 1,735

b. Paid Circulation (By Mail and Outside the Mail)

1. Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on

&tempmargin;Form 3541. (Include advertisers proof and exchange

copies) 594 558

2. Mailed In-County Subscriptions Stated on Form 3541

&tempmargin;(Include advertisers proof and exchange copies). 891 805