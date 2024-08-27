Legal Notice

N O T I C E O F L E T T I N G

Idaho Project No. 24255b, in Latah and Clearwater County, Key No. 24255b; for the work of removing hazardous trees in the right of way along specified highways in District 2.

Sealed proposals will be received only at the office of the IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT, 11331 WEST CHINDEN BLVD. BLDG #8, BOISE, IDAHO 83714 or PO Box 40, BOISE, IDAHO 83707-0040, ATTN: ADVERTISEMENT AND AWARD. All bids must be received by two o'clock p.m., on October 22, 2024 .

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT: RESIDENT ENGINEER JARED HOPKINS at (208) 799-4255 for any design related questions.