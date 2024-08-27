Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 3, 2024
Legal Notice
Legal Notices
N O T I C E O F L E T T I N G

Idaho Project No. 24255b, in Latah and Clearwater County, Key No. 24255b; for the work of removing hazardous trees in the right of way along specified highways in District 2.

Sealed proposals will be received only at the office of the IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT, 11331 WEST CHINDEN BLVD. BLDG #8, BOISE, IDAHO 83714 or PO Box 40, BOISE, IDAHO 83707-0040, ATTN: ADVERTISEMENT AND AWARD. All bids must be received by two o'clock p.m., on October 22, 2024.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT: RESIDENT ENGINEER JARED HOPKINS at (208) 799-4255 for any design related questions.

Digital copies of the Plans, Proposals, and Specifications must be downloaded for a fee of $22.00. Bidders must appear on the plan holders list for their proposal to be accepted by the Department. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdninfo.com for assistance in downloading and working with this digital project information.

General Bidding information and Specifications may be obtained from the Idaho Transportation Department website at http://itd.idaho.gov/business/

This contract requires full compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects persons from being denied the benefits of or excluded from participation in programs or activities; or subjected to discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, Limited English Proficiency or economic status. The Contractor is encouraged to utilize the goods and services of disadvantaged firms in accomplishing the tasks or providing the services of this agreement, and to provide equal opportunity to all sub-bidders and suppliers.

