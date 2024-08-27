Legal Notice

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

On Friday, the 24th day of January, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 o'clock a.m. of said day in the Lobby of the Latah County Courthouse, 522 S. Adams St., Moscow, in the County of Latah, State of Idaho, Ryan M. Fawcett, as Successor Trustee, will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Latah, State of Idaho, and described as follows, to-wit:

&tempmargin;Lot 3, Block 18, ORIGINAL TOWN OF POTLATCH, as shown by the recorded plat thereof, records of Latah County, Idaho.

The Successor Trustee has no knowledge of a more particular description of the above-referenced real property, but for purposes of compliance with Section 60-113, Idaho Code, the Successor Trustee has been informed that the street address of 730 Oak St., Potlatch, Idaho, is sometimes associated with said real property.