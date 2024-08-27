Legal Notice

OWNER: Asotin County
PROJECT: Heights Elementary/Lincoln Middle School
ADA and Sidewalk Improvements
Phase 2 Project - CRP 268
ENGINEER: Keller Associates, Inc.
Sealed bids for the following described construction will be received by the Asotin County Public Works Department at:
&tempmargin;The Asotin County Commissioners Chambers in the Courthouse Annex Building, 95 2nd Street, Asotin, Washington, until 2:00 p.m., P.D.T. October 15, 2024 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Bids must be completed on a lump sum and unit price basis as indicated on the BID PROPOSAL, and the total as defined in the Special Provisions will be used for the purpose of comparison of bids for the Heights Elementary/Lincoln Middle School ADA and Sidewalk Improvements Phase 2 Project, CRP 268. Award of the construction contract will be to the lowest responsible bidder.
Work includes Clearing and Grubbing, Curb and Gutter, Sidewalk, ADA Ramps, Asphalt Paving, Traffic Control, and other related work. Information regarding bidding procedures, Special Provisions, Bid Form, Contract Forms, Drawings, Specifications, Contract Bonds, and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following location:
Asotin County Public Works
3rd Floor
Asotin County Courthouse
135 2nd Street
Asotin, WA 99402
Bidding documents and drawings may be purchased electronically from Keller's website (https://goo.gl/VWGyy7) for a non-refundable fee of $22.00. Prospective bidders shall purchase digital documents from Quest CDN to receive addenda postings. Additional copies of the bid documents may be obtained in hard copy format for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 or on CD/DVD for a non-refundable fee of $22 CD/DVD fee may be waived, if bid documents are purchased through Quest CDN. An updated plan holders list may also be obtained from Quest CDN.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, minor defects, or to reject any or all bids. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total bid amount, subject to the conditions provided for in the bid procedures and conditions.
The recipient, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract.
This project is being jointly funded through Asotin County and the Federal Highway Administration.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within forty-five (45) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Russ Pelleberg
Asotin County Public Works Director
Published: September 29, 2024 and October 6, 2024