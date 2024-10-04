Legal Notice

Per RCW 39.10.440 (5), Burton Construction, Inc. is providing notification of Intent to Perform Job Order Contracts for the City of Everett (2021-022), City of Mercer Island (23-29), Eastern Washington University (JOC2024), General Services Administration Zone 1 (47PL0021D0001), Zone 2 (47PL0021D0002) and Zone 3 (47PL0021D0003), Seattle Housing Authority (5548), Spokane Public Schools (14-2223), WA State Department of Enterprise Services Statewide (J23-01) and Eastern Region (J23-03) at multiple locations across Washington State. We are seeking highly qualified, licensed subcontractors of all specialties - Minority-Owned, Woman-Owned, Veteran-Owned and Small Business Enterprises are strongly encouraged to respond; prevailing wage rates will apply. 3915 E. Nebraska Ave. Spokane, WA 99217, (509) 468-4932, Contractors Reg. # BURTOCI038MZ.