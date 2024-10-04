Legal Notice

Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 4, 2024
Legal Notices
Intent to Perform
Per RCW 39.10.440 (5), Burton Construction, Inc. is providing notification of Intent to Perform Job Order Contracts for the City of Everett (2021-022), City of Mercer Island (23-29), Eastern Washington University (JOC2024), General Services Administration Zone 1 (47PL0021D0001), Zone 2 (47PL0021D0002) and Zone 3 (47PL0021D0003), Seattle Housing Authority (5548), Spokane Public Schools (14-2223), WA State Department of Enterprise Services Statewide (J23-01) and Eastern Region (J23-03) at multiple locations across Washington State. We are seeking highly qualified, licensed subcontractors of all specialties - Minority-Owned, Woman-Owned, Veteran-Owned and Small Business Enterprises are strongly encouraged to respond; prevailing wage rates will apply. 3915 E. Nebraska Ave. Spokane, WA 99217, (509) 468-4932, Contractors Reg. # BURTOCI038MZ.

