Legal NoticesOctober 9, 2024

Legal Notice

Legal Notices
NOTICE OF INTENT TO DECLARE AND AWARD CONTRACT FOR SOLE SOURCE PROCUREMENT

Nez Perce County intends to declare and award a contract for sole source public works construction for the Arrow Highline Bridge Deck Project.

Idaho Code 67-2808(2)(a)(ii) and (viii) allow for sole source expenditures if there is only one (1) vendor for personal property to be acquired, where the compatibility of equipment, components, accessories, replacement parts or service is the paramount consideration and where competitive solicitation is impractical, disadvantageous, or unreasonable under the circumstances.

Nez Perce County Board of Commissioners declare that A & R Construction Inc., is the sole source provider for the Arrow Highline Bridge Deck Project.

The contract may be awarded on or about Monday, October 28, 2024.

/s/ Douglas W. Havens,

Chairman

Nez Perce County

Board of Commissioners

