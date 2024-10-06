Legal Notice

Columbia County is currently accepting proposals to assume the contract for one-half of the indigent defense for the Superior and District/Municipal Courts for 2025. The contract is renewable annually upon mutual agreement. Interested attorneys should send a proposal to the Columbia County Commissioner's Office, 311 E Main Street, Dayton, WA 99328. Selection will be based on the applicant's background, education and training. Position closes October 31st, 2024 at 12:00 pm. We reserve the right to reject any and all proposals.
Dated this 3rd day of
October, 2024.
By Order of the
Columbia County
Board of Commissioners.
Virginia Schmidt
Clerk of the Board