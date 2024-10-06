Legal Notice

NOTICE

Columbia County is currently accepting proposals to assume the contract for one-half of the indigent defense for the Superior and District/Municipal Courts for 2025. The contract is renewable annually upon mutual agreement. Interested attorneys should send a proposal to the Columbia County Commissioner's Office, 311 E Main Street, Dayton, WA 99328. Selection will be based on the applicant's background, education and training. Position closes October 31st, 2024 at 12:00 pm. We reserve the right to reject any and all proposals.

Dated this 3rd day of

October, 2024.