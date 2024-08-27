Legal Notice

Wallowa Methodist Church
Demolition
102 West First Street
Wallowa, Oregon
Project includes the demolition of the Wallowa Methodist Church to include buildings, concrete, fencing, shrubs, and any miscellaneous items that may be on site. The site will be leveled to finish grade and fully clean of all debris upon completion of the project.
A walk-through is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on 10/17/2024. Sealed bids are due by 10/24/2024 (3:00 p.m. PST). An electronic copy of the bid packet can be requested by emailing Shawn Spencer (shawns@nezperce.org).