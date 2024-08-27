Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Legal NoticesOctober 9, 2024

Legal Notice

Legal Notices
BID SOLICITATION

Wallowa Methodist Church

Demolition

102 West First Street

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Wallowa, Oregon

Project includes the demolition of the Wallowa Methodist Church to include buildings, concrete, fencing, shrubs, and any miscellaneous items that may be on site. The site will be leveled to finish grade and fully clean of all debris upon completion of the project.

A walk-through is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on 10/17/2024. Sealed bids are due by 10/24/2024 (3:00 p.m. PST). An electronic copy of the bid packet can be requested by emailing Shawn Spencer (shawns@nezperce.org).

Advertisement
Related
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Related
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Legal NoticesOct. 9
Legal Notice
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy