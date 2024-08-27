Sections
Legal NoticesSeptember 29, 2024
NEZ PERCE COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPORT SURPLUS PERSONAL PROPERTY
Legal Notices
NOTICE OF SALE BY PUBLIC ONLINE AUCTION

NEZ PERCE COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPORT

SURPLUS PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport, in compliance with Idaho Code Section 31-808, will offer for sale to the highest bidder at an online public auction at www.publicsurplus.com starting Monday, the 30th day of September, 2024, and open for 20 days, includes all surplus personal property in excess and below $250 in value owned by the Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

The terms of sale are cash or certified funds to be tendered within five (5) business days of the date of sale. The property is sold "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport will convey all of its rights, title, and interest to the purchaser. Any inquiries concerning the property before the auction may be directed to the Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport Administration Office Telephone No. 208-748-9348.

Items can be previewed by appointment. Nez Perce County Regional Airport reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive formalities that do not affect the essential fairness of the bidding process, to make awards in the interest of the Airport, and to accept the bid deemed best overall for Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

A list of the property available for auction will be posted on the Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport website at https://www.golws.com.

By Order of the Board of the

Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport

BY: GARY PETERS, CHAIRMAN

Nez Perce County, Idaho

September 11, 2024

