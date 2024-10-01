Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 1, 2024
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE (Adult or Emancipated Minor) Case No. CV35-24-1142 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE SERE
Legal Notices
AMENDED

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON NAME CHANGE

(Adult or Emancipated Minor)

Case No. CV35-24-1142

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE SECOND

JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

THE STATE OF IDAHO,

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

IN RE: LIZETH

SERECERO TELLO

A Petition to change the name of Lizeth Serecero Tello, now residing in the City of Lewiston, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Nez Perce County, Idaho. The name will change to Lizeth Tello Serecero. The reason for the change in name is: changing last name to paternal last name

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 1:00 o'clock p.m. on 10/17/2024 at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change.

Date: 9/5/2024

CLERK OF THE

DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ Diane Ash

Deputy Clerk

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
