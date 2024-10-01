IN RE: LIZETH

SERECERO TELLO

A Petition to change the name of Lizeth Serecero Tello, now residing in the City of Lewiston, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Nez Perce County, Idaho. The name will change to Lizeth Tello Serecero. The reason for the change in name is: changing last name to paternal last name

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 1:00 o'clock p.m. on 10/17/2024 at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change.

Date: 9/5/2024

CLERK OF THE

DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ Diane Ash

Deputy Clerk