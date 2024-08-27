PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Idaho Code § 15-3-801)

Case No. CV29-24-0743

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE SECOND

JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

THE STATE OF IDAHO,

IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF LATAH

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

DONALD BENTON

NICKELS,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims in the form specified by Idaho Code § 15-3-804 within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 19, 2024

DATED this 27th day of