NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Idaho Code § 15-3-801)
Case No. CV29-24-0743
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE SECOND
JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF
THE STATE OF IDAHO,
IN AND FOR
THE COUNTY OF LATAH
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
DONALD BENTON
NICKELS,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims in the form specified by Idaho Code § 15-3-804 within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 19, 2024
DATED this 27th day of
August, 2024.
/s/ Bryan Nickels
Bryan Nickels, P.R.
c/o Paul B. Burris
ISB #9390
Creason, Moore,
Dokken & Geidl, PLLC
P.O. Drawer 835
Lewiston, ID 83501
Paul B. Burris, ISB #9390
CREASON, MOORE,
DOKKEN & GEIDL, PLLC
1219 Idaho Street
P.O. Drawer 835
Lewiston, ID 83501
(208) 743-1516
Fax: (208) 746-2231
Email:
pburris@cmd-law.com
Attorneys for Applicant
Bryan Nickels