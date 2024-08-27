Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Legal NoticesOctober 1, 2024
NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030) Case No. 24-4-00088-02 SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF ASOTIN IN PROBATE CLAY S. HOLLY, Blake L. Houlihan
Legal Notices
PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

Case No. 24-4-00088-02

SUPERIOR COURT

OF WASHINGTON FOR

THE COUNTY OF ASOTIN

IN PROBATE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

CLAY S. HOLLY,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 17, 2024

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Cheryl E. Holly

Lemons

ADDRESS FOR MAILING/SERVICE:

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

JACOBS & JACOBS, PLLC

P.O. Box 917

Lewiston, ID 83501

DATED this 13th day of

August, 2024.

/s/ Cheryl E. Holly Lemons

Cheryl E. Holly Lemons

Presented by:

/s/ Blake L. Houlihan

Blake L. Houlihan

WSBA#58720

JACOBS & JACOBS, PLLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

1828 Idaho Street

P.O. Box 917

Lewiston, ID 83501

(208) 986-3550

Fax (208) 986-3552

Email: blake@jacobsand

jacobslegal.com

Advertisement
Related
Legal NoticesOct. 2
October 4th October 18th Dennis Rowland 208-962-3284 Cell:...
Legal NoticesOct. 2
Savage 116 XP in 338 Win Mag with Nikon 3x9 BDC reticle scop...
Legal NoticesOct. 2
AUSSIEDOODLE PUPPIES Pedigrees & geneticly tested/approved b...
Legal NoticesOct. 2
Sat. Oct 5th CHS Auditorium 7pm; doors open at 6pm
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy