Legal NoticesOctober 1, 2024
NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030 No. 24-4-00096-02 SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR ASOTIN COUNTY CHARLES W. CLIZER
Legal Notices
PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

No. 24-4-00096-02

SUPERIOR COURT

OF WASHINGTON

FOR ASOTIN COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

CHARLES W. CLIZER,

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

September 17, 2024

Personal Representative:

Charlotte Klicker

Attorney for Personal Representative: Lucy L. Dukes, WSBA #46843

Address for Mailing or

Service: P.O. Box 191

Clarkston, WA 99403

Court of Probate Proceeding: Superior Court of Washington for Asotin County

Cause No: 24-4-00096-02


