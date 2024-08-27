PUBLIC NOTICE

OF DESTRUCTION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS

Attention Parents/Guardians, Former Students,

Eligible (Adult) Students:

Special education records which have been collected by the Lewiston School District related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement or the provisions of special education in the District must be maintained under state and federal laws for a period of at least five (5) years after disenrollment (withdrawn, transferred or graduated) from the district.

In accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) this notification is to inform parents/guardians and former students of the School District's intent to destroy the special education records of students who graduated in 2016/2017 because the records are no longer needed to provide educational services. These records will be destroyed in accordance with state law unless the parent/guardian of eligible (adult) student notifies the school district otherwise.

Please be advised that the records may be needed for the social security benefits or other purposes. If you wish to maintain this information for your personal records, or you wish to formally object to the destruction of the information and have the records send to you, please contact Peggy Flerchinger at 208-748-3048, or by email at psflerchinger@lewistonschools.net before November 15, 2024. The personally identifiable information will be destroyed beginning on December 1, 2024, which is more than 45 calendar days from the date of this notice.

Records to be destroyed include, but are not limited to:

• &tempmargin;Individualized Education Programs (IEP's)

• &tempmargin;Evaluation Reports, including test protocols