Legal NoticesOctober 9, 2024

OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF WHITMAN NO. DV082823 TODD P OLSON OLSON

Legal Notices
DISTRICT COURT

OF WASHINGTON,

COUNTY OF WHITMAN

NO. DV082823

ERIC M OLSON,

Petitioner,

vs.

TODD P OLSON,

Respondent.

THE STATE OF

WASHINGTON TO TODD P

OLSON (Respondent):

You are hereby summoned to appear on the 12th day of November, 2024 at 11:00 AM Pullman Branch Whitman County District Court, and respond to the petition. If you fail to respond, a protection order will be issued against you pursuant to provisions of chapter 7.105 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary protection order has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: Domestic Violence and Surrender and Prohibit Weapons. A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and temporary protection order has been filed with the clerk of this court.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 9, 2024.

Date: October 1, 2024

/s/ E. M. Olson

ERIC M OLSON

