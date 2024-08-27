OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF WHITMAN NO. DV082823 TODD P OLSON OLSON

OF WASHINGTON,
COUNTY OF WHITMAN
NO. DV082823
ERIC M OLSON,
Petitioner,
vs.
TODD P OLSON,
Respondent.
THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON TO TODD P
OLSON (Respondent):
You are hereby summoned to appear on the 12th day of November, 2024 at 11:00 AM Pullman Branch Whitman County District Court, and respond to the petition. If you fail to respond, a protection order will be issued against you pursuant to provisions of chapter 7.105 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary protection order has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: Domestic Violence and Surrender and Prohibit Weapons. A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and temporary protection order has been filed with the clerk of this court.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 9, 2024.
Date: October 1, 2024
/s/ E. M. Olson
ERIC M OLSON