Legal NoticesOctober 3, 2024
ON NAME CHANGE (Adult or Emancipated Minor) Case No. CV29-24-787 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LATAH POLLACK
Legal Notices
NOTICE OF HEARING

ON NAME CHANGE

(Adult or Emancipated Minor)

Case No. CV29-24-787

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE SECOND

JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF

THE STATE OF IDAHO,

IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF LATAH

IN RE CAROL LINN

POLLACK:

A Petition to change the name of Carol Linn Pollack, now residing in the City of Moscow, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Latah County, Idaho. The name will change to Carol Linn Mills. The reason for the change in name is: Life Partner.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 2:00 pm on November 7, 2024 via Zoom from the Latah County Courthouse. The Zoom information is as follows: Meeting ID 280 987 6682 Passcode 494659. Objections may be filed by any person who can show good cause against the name change, and must be filed with the Latah County District Court Clerk at 522 South Adams, Room 119, Moscow, Idaho 83843.

Date: 9/16/2024

CLERK OF THE

DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ P. Lynd

Deputy Clerk

