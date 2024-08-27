Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 6, 2024
PUBLIC HEARING #1 TO ADOPT 2025 BUDGET
Legal Notices
NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING #1

TO ADOPT 2025 BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that The Board of Directors for the Asotin County Public Facilities District will hold a public hearing in the meeting room at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center on October 22, 2024, at 4:15PM to consider the adoption of proposed 2025 District Budget. Copies of the proposed budget may be obtained from Elena Price Mars, Business Services Manager and Clerk of the Board, Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston, WA 99403.

Any interested person may appear at this time and speak on matters concerning the adoption of the budget. The Aquatic Center is handicap accessible.

Dated this the 22nd day of October, 2024.

Asotin County Public

Facilities District

Board of Directors

