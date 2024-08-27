Sat. Oct 5th CHS Auditorium 7pm; doors open at 6pm

7pm;

doors open at 6pm

Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization’s fall Valley Bluegrass Stage will return to the Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St., Clarkston WA on Oct 5th. Performing bands include local favorites Beargrass and Wanigan. Also performing will be the Mountain Dew Boys from the Spokane area. Admission $10; kids 15 and under free with paying adult. Come enjoy and support live Bluegrass music! For more information on this event and upcoming events visit lewisclarkbluegrass.com and follow us on Facebook at Lewis Clark Bluegrass Organization.