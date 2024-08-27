1. LEGAL RELATIONSHIP: a. We are married. 2. RESIDENCE REQUIREMENTS: a. Petitioner has been a resident of this state for at least six months and of this county for at least three months immediately preceding the filing of this Petition. (For a divorce, unless you are in the legal relationship described in 1b., at least one of you must comply with this requirement.) 3. STATISTICAL FACTS: a. (1) Date of marriage (specify): 5/28/2013 (2) Date of separation (specify): 7/31/2023 (3) Time from date of marriage to date of separation (specify): 10 Years 2 Months 4. MINOR CHILDREN b. The minor children are: Child’s name DECLAN OKOLANI’PONO BARNETT Birthdate Age c. If any children listed above were born before the marriage or domestic partnership, the court has the authority to determine those children to be children of the marriage or domestic partnership. d. If there are minor children of Petitioner and Respondent, a completed Declaration Under Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act (UCCJEA) (form FL-105) must be attached. e. Petitioner and Respondence signed a voluntary declaration of parentage of paternity. (Attach a copy if available.) Petitioner requests that the court make the following orders: 5. LEGAL GROUNDS (Family Code sections 2200-2210, 2310-2312) a. Divorce (1) irreconcilable differences. 6. CHILD CUSTODY AND VISITATION (PARENTING TIME) a. Legal custody of children to Petitioner b. Physical custody of children to Petitioner c. Child visitation (parenting time) be granted to Respondent FATHER SHALL HAVE PROFESSIONALLY SUPERVISED VISITATION WITH THE MINOR CHILD ONE (1) TIME PER WEEK FOR UP TO ONE (1) HOUR PER VISIT AS ORDERED ON 2/20/2024 IN D413057. 7. CHILD SUPPORT a. If there are minor children born to or adopted by Petitioner and Respondent before or during this marriage or domestic partnership, the court will make orders for the support of the children upon request and submission of financial forms by the requesting party. b. An earnings assignment may be issued without further notice. c. Any party required to pay support must pay interest on overdue amounts at the “legal” rate, which is currently 10 percent. 8. SPOUSAL OR DOMESTIC PARTNER SUPPORT a. Spousal or domestic partner support payable to Petitioner. b. Terminate (end) the court’s ability to award support to Respondent. 9. SEPARATE PROPERTY b. Confirm as separate property the assets and debts in the following list: THE NATURE AND EXTENT OF ANY SUCH SEPARATE PROPERTY ASSETS AND DEBTS IS PRESENTLY UNKNOWN TO THE PETITIONER. PETITIONER SHALL PREPARE AND SERVE PRELIMINARY AND FINAL DECLARATION OF DISCLOSURES AS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO FAMILY CODE SECTION 2100 UNLESS OTHERWISE WAIVED. 10. COMMUNITY AND QUASI-COMMUNITY PROPERTY b. Determine rights to community and quasi-community assets and debts. All such assets and debts are listed as follows: THE NATURE AND EXTENT OF ANY SUCH COMMUNITY OR QUASI COMMUNITY ASSETS AND DEBTS IS PRESENTLY UNKNOWN TO THE PETITIONER. PETITIONER SHALL PREPARE AND SERVE PRELIMINARY AND FINAL DECLARATION OF DISCLOSURES AS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO FAMILY CODE SECTION 2100 UNLESS OTHERWISE WAIVED. 11. OTHER REQUESTS a. Attorney’s fees and costs payable by Respondent. c. Other (specify): OTHER REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 7592 PHEASANT CHASE DRIVE, LEWISTON, IDAHO 83501 LISTED FOR SALE WITH A REALTOR SELECTED BY PETITIONER. ORDER $104,364.18 DOWN PAYMENT FOR THE RESIDENCE REIMBURSED FROM THE SALE PROCEEDS AS PETITIONER’S SEPARATE PROPERTY CLAIM USED FOR THE DOWN PAYMENT. ORDER ANY AND ALL REMAINING PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THE PROPERTY SHALL BE SPLIT EQUALLY BY THE PARTIES. ORDER RESPONDENT SHALL PROVIDE PETITIONER WITH A KEY TO THE PROPERTY WITHIN SEVEN (7) DAYS & IF HE FAILS TO PETITIONER SHALL HIRE A LOCKSMITH TO CHANGE THE LOCKS. 12. I HAVE READ THE RESTRAINING ORDERS ON THE BACK OF THE SUMMONS, AND I UNDERSTAND THAT THEY APPLY TO ME WHEN THIS PETITIONER IS FILED. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foreoing is true and correct.

Date: 06/05/2024 SHARON KIM BARNETT /s/Sharon Barnett Date: 6/5/2024 RACHEL M. REED /s/ Rachel M. Reed

ORDER ON REQUEST FOR ORDER Case Number D414794

Continued to: Date: 11/13/2024 Time: 8:30 AM Dept 35

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA

PETITIONER: SHARON KIM BARNETT RESPONDENT: RYAN STEPHEN BARNETT

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED by and between the above-named parties that the following may/shall be entered as an order of the Court: PROPERTY ORDERS: as attached other: separate property list attached. OTHER ORDERS: as attached.

PROPERTY ORDER ATTACHMENT TO STIPULATION/ORDER/SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT 7. DIVISION OF PROPERTY AND DEBTS: Petitioner is awarded the following as Petitioner’s sole and separate property: 1 set of washer & dryer (GM large capacity) 1 refrigerator 1 yeti cooler guest bedroom set separate property list attached. Microwave dishes bowls cups glasses (I will leave half for Ryan) wine glasses all were mine china set given to me from a past patient Korean stone pot and metal pot Japanese stone pot Japanese tea set ultrasonic cleaner glass water dffuser/purification vitamins and supplements rice cooker that speaks Korean kitchen aid hand mixer pasta roller woks cooking utensils cooking supplies measuring cups and spoons oven mitts pans serving pans and dishes pans silverware fish glass pitcher and cups Pyrex breakers jars glass bottles jars and containers 3 wine decanters sprouting jars 3 oil diffusers kettle 4 cast iron skillets pancake shape makers pots from my mom prior to marriage (Ryan can have all the other pots and pans) mugs dragonfly and butterflies mugs ceramic knife set serving spoons from my mom piano my piano that I gave my brother and he returned to me from prior to marriage piano bench and sheet music Declan kids table and 4 chairs Declan game chair bean bags and seated cushion 2 bookshelves coffee table my dad’s two speakers music system amplifier preamplifier receiver record player video player records cord replacement parts and cleaning supplies CD’s Sharon’s 3 CD storage cases DVDs Sharon and Declans DVD connectors cables remote Sharon and Declans books bibles tools Sharon and Declan tool set blue case and small red case (not the large red case with broken clasp than Ryan uses) pens pencils instruction manuals air pumps glass vases dome and containers art POG figures watercolors from Italy Declans artwork Sharon’s artwork thich nhat hand artwork from Rose Mickey Mouse painting triptonic mice jam photographs pictures in boxes cards church lessons cassette tapes Sharon’s cloud and Townsend art supplies Declan and Sharon laptop Lenovo gift from Ryan with pictures of Declan and computer Sharon from prior marriage Declan computer screen 2 youth guitars Declan Ukulele Declan clothes iron Thrives cleaner solution wine premarriage (all wine) dental tools all dental things such as casts molds books queen bed frame 2 side tables 2 lamps in the side tables large mirror in guest room Sharon sleeping bag camping gear pads titanium camping pots utensils walkin/hiking poles backpacks Sharon and Declan camp pillow chairs trampoline Declan Declan school supplies Declan games and toys stuffed animals toy storage baskets and shelf Declan Sharon and Declan clothing shoes sportswear boots hats beanies socks underwear garments Sharon beauty products serums lotions makeup hair accessories curling irons curlers blow dryers Sharon homeopathic medicaments essential oils Declan baby clothes shoes hair clippings umbilical cord memorabilia medicine cabinet items bandaids nasal saline antibiotic ointments bandages pig ceramic kitchen statue glass storage containers Sharon jewelry hair pins hair bands hair ties watches Sharon accessories scarf purses bags gloves Sharon infrared gadget Sharon microcurrent gadget Sharon facial gadget humidifier sewing kits jewelry making kits storage bins Sharon and Declan bicycles bike helmets gloves Declan helmets bike trainer bike wheels and tires for Sharon road bike, bike pump Thule bike rack Sharon dads Go Power electric push lawn mower Sharon fly fishing rod and gear flies reel vests clothing Declan practice rod Sharon and Declan fishing rods and gear Sharon and Declan skis ski gear helmets boots clothing poles boots Christmas ornaments decorations (I will leave Ryan’s stocking) All my paperwork under Sharon Kim, Sharon Kim DDS, Sharon Barnett, Ventura dental care and all copies of paperwork with joint names triathlon gear wetsuits goggles swim caps duffle bag with race gear biking gear and closthing shoes emergency float Honda CRV tires (4) picture frames black and clear ones Declan pocket knife and camping hammer black stand white set bathroom containers and dishes soap Sharon and Declan sunglasses Sharon Nikon and Samsung camera with lens gardening tools pictures of child of grace burnt edges picture decorative pillows four pillows comforter sets with sheets blankets. This is all my mom and I can think of from memory. All of these things are mine premarital, gifted or I need some of them like dishes towels Some items are Declans such as storage toys bikes games books that are attained during the marriage. Respondent is awarded the following as Respondent’s sole and separate property: 1 set of washer & dryer (GM normal capacity) 1 refrigerator (Samsung) master bedroom set. Petitioner shall pay, assume, indemnify, and hold Respondent harmless from the following debts: all credit cards held in husbands name. Respondent shall pay, assume, indemnify, and hold Petitioner harmless from the following debts: Washington Trust Bank (WTB) loan #750065880 held in husbands name. All credit cards held in husbands name. Case #CV35-24-1137 (Idaho County of Nez Perce) 14. OTHER ORDERS: Substitute Service Petitioner’s request for substitute service is granted. The Court orders and authorizes Respondent to be served by mail as to the RKO filed on 9/10/24. The Court authorizes service of the Summons & Petitioner to be by publication via a newspaper in Lewiston, ID. Locksmith Petitioner’s request for a locksmith for the marital residence located at 7591 Pheasant Chase Drive in Lewiston, Idaho 83501 is granted. The Court orders and authorizes Petitioner to change the locks to the marital residence. Property Petitioner’s request for property is granted. The Court orders and authorizes Petitioner to retrieve the specified property listed on page 2 and attached. Sale The Court grants Petitioner’s request to list the marital residence located at 7591 Pheasant Chase Drive in Lewiston, Idaho 83501 for sale. The Court orders & appoints Christina Clark with Silver Creek Realty Group located at 229 Thain Road, Lewiston Idaho 83501 (208)305-4127 as the realtor to sale the marital residence. Both parties shall cooperate & work with the realtor to sell the property. Proceeds Petitioner’s request for reimbursement of separate property funds used as the down payment is granted. The Court orders Petitioner shall be reimbursed $104,365.18 from the proceeds associated with the sale of the martial residence. Petitioner’s request for reimbursement of separate property funds used for the remodel is granted. The Court orders Petitioner shall be reimbursed $24,000 from the proceeds associated with the sale of the marital residence. The Court orders that Respondent’s portion of the proceeds associated with the sale of the marital residence (if any) shall be used to pay any and all debts with Washington Trust Bank (WTB) loan #750065880 Case #CV35-24-1137. ORDER The foregoing written ORDER consisting of 7 pages is declared the Order of the Court and ordered filed. The Petitioner and Respondent are ordered to comply with and perform each and all of the terms, conditions and providions of such ORDER at the time or times set forth therein.

Dated: Sep 18 2024 MICHELE M. CASTILLO /s/ Michele M. Castillo, JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT