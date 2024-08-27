SUMMER A. EMMERT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION Case No. CV25-24-0447

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF IDAHO

KENNETH R. DECKER,

Petitioner,

vs.

RACHEL F. BOWLIN,

Respondent.

NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY THE ABOVE-NAMED PETITIONER. THE COURT MAY ENTER JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.

TO: RACHEL F. BOWLIN

The nature of the claim against you is the establishment of child custody and child support.

Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this Summons, the Court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the case number, and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the above-named court and served a copy of your response on the other party, whose mailing address and telephone number are: P.O. Box 5,Cottonwood, Idaho 83522, (208) 962-7746.