IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF IDAHO
KENNETH R. DECKER,
Petitioner,
vs.
RACHEL F. BOWLIN,
Respondent.
NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY THE ABOVE-NAMED PETITIONER. THE COURT MAY ENTER JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.
TO: RACHEL F. BOWLIN
The nature of the claim against you is the establishment of child custody and child support.
Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this Summons, the Court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the case number, and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the above-named court and served a copy of your response on the other party, whose mailing address and telephone number are: P.O. Box 5,Cottonwood, Idaho 83522, (208) 962-7746.
A copy of the Petition for Divorce can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court at 320 West Main Street, Grangeville, ID 83530 (208) 983-2776 or the other party. If you wish to seek legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.
DATED this 6th day
September, 2024.
CLERK OF THE
DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Alicia Jones
Deputy Clerk
LAW OFFICE OF
SUMMER A. EMMERT, P.C.
502 King Street
P.O. Box 5
Cottonwood, Idaho 83522
(208) 962-7746
summeremmert@yahoo.com
Idaho State Bar # 6199
Attorney for Petitioner