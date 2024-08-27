To: David Beyer Jr.

Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at PO Box 8068, 522 S Adams, Moscow, ID 83843, (208) 883-2255 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney at Gregory R. Rauch, Magyar Rauch & Assoc. PLLC, 326 E 6th St, Moscow, ID 83843, (208) 882-1906.

A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Petitioner. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

Dated: 9/30/2024

Latah County District Court

By /s/Peggy Lynd

Deputy Clerk