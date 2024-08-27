PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT

TO PROPOSE OR PROMULGATE NEW OR CHANGED AGENCY RULES

The following agencies of the state of Idaho have published the complete text and all related, pertinent information concerning their intent to change or make the following rules in the latest publication of the state Administrative Bulletin.

The proposed rule public hearing request deadline is October 16, 2024, unless otherwise posted.

The proposed rule written comment submission deadline is October 23, 2024, unless otherwise posted.

(Temp & Prop) indicates the rulemaking is both Temporary and Proposed.

(*PH) indicates that a public hearing has been scheduled.

IDAPA 02 - DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

PO Box 7249, Boise, ID 83707

02-0212-2401, Bonded Warehouse Rules. Zero-Based Regulation (ZBR) Rewrite clarifies procedures for licensing, collection and remittance of assessment, determining claim value, maintaining electronic records use of electronic scales, and remedies of the Department for non-compliance.

02-0214-2401, Rules for Weights and Measures. Amendment updates incorporated document that contains the specifications, tolerances, and other technical requirements for commercial weighing and measuring devices.

02-0301-2401, Rules Governing Pesticide Management Plans for Ground Water Protection. ZBR Rewrite clarifies procedure for testing and monitoring groundwater for pesticides and remedies of the Department for non-compliance.

02-0403-2401, Rules Governing Animal Industry. ZBR Rewrite clarifies procedures for: disease control of livestock and other animals into, within, and out of the state; prevention, control, and eradication of diseases among animals in the state; and Departmental remedies for non-compliance.

02-0405-2401, Rules Governing Grade A Milk and Manufacture Grade Milk. Updates include changes in incorporated federal code governing design, construction, production, manufacture, distribution, handling, storage, quality, analysis, and sale of safe and wholesome dairy products.

02-0415-2401, Rules Governing Beef Cattle Animal Feeding Operations. Removes redundant language now included in IDAPA 02.04.30, Rules Governing Environmental and Nutrient Management, for waste systems on beef cattle animal feeding operations.

02-0419-2401, Rules Governing Domestic Cervidae. Rulemaking complies with recent legislation making certain changes to the quarantine process, sampling protocols, and requirements for domestic cervidae operations while under quarantine.

02-0501-2401, Rules Governing Produce Safety. ZBR Rewrite clarifies procedures for administering the Food Safety Modernization Act and remedies for non-compliance for the growing, harvesting, packing, and holding of safe and unadulterated produce for human consumption.

02-0602-2401, Rules Governing Registrations and Licenses. Updates incorporated standardized regulations for Commercial Feed, Commercial Fertilizer, and Soil and Plant Amendments, refining definitions, technical terms, and other standards necessary for product regulation.

02-0609-2402, Rules Governing Invasive Species and Noxious Weeds. Changes reduce categorization of Turkish thistle from EDRR to Control category and add clarifying language for EDRR noxious weed list criteria.

02-0633-2401, Organic Food Products Rules. Updates incorporated CFR document, National Organic Program Regulations, governing the specifications, tolerances, and other technical requirements for maintaining organic accreditation.

IDAPA 02.08 - IDAHO SHEEP AND GOAT HEALTH BOARD

2118 W Airport Way, Boise, ID 83705

02-0801-2401, Sheep and Goat Rules of the Idaho Sheep and Goat Health Board. ZBR Rewrite governs: prevention, control, and disease eradication procedures; interstate and intrastate movement; and assessment of fees to provide functional resources for sheep and goats in Idaho.

IDAPA 08 - STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION

PO Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0037

08-0113-2401, Rules Governing the Opportunity Scholarship Program. Changes reflect recent legislation and include: updating the credit completion minimums for scholarship renewal; new initial eligibility requirement restricting students from receiving simultaneous dual scholarship funds; and reinstating community colleges as eligible recipients of Opportunity Scholarship Funds.

08-0202-2401, Rules Governing Uniformity. Rulemaking comports with governing statute that provides for the development of a board-approved apprenticeship program by defining teacher certifications training requirements and program exit requirements before apprentices become eligible.

08-0203-2401, Rules Governing Thoroughness. Changes aim to modernize the traditional graduation system to better accommodate variable pathways and competency-based graduation plans for high school graduation requirements.

08-0401-2401, Rules of the Idaho Digital Learning Academy. Proposed language allows IDLA in collaboration with the local education agency to determine comprehensive final exam or final project assessment requirements for their students enrolled in IDLA courses.

IDAPA 09 - IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

317 W 3rd St, Boise, ID 83702

09-0101-2401, Rules of Administrative Procedure of the Department of Labor. ZBR Rewrite details procedures for rulemaking, petitions for declaratory rulings, and determinations and appeals pursuant to the Employment Security Law, Claims for Wages Act, or other specified program.

09-0130-2401, Unemployment Insurance Benefits Administration Rules. ZBR Rewrite governs claims for unemployment insurance benefits.

09-0135-2401, Unemployment Insurance Tax Administration Rules. ZBR Rewrite specifies Department procedures and the rights and duties of employers under the Unemployment Insurance Program.

IDAPA 11 - IDAHO STATE POLICE \ STATE FORENSIC LABORATORY

700 S Stratford Dr, Meridian, ID 83642

*11-0301-2401, Rules Governing Alcohol Testing. (*PH) ZBR Rewrite relates to the governance and operation of the Alcohol Testing Program and outlines requirements for laboratory alcohol analysis and for performing breath alcohol testing.

IDAPA 13 - IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

PO Box 25, Boise, ID 83707

13-0102-2401, Rules Governing Mandatory Education, Mentored Hunting, and Shooting Ranges. (Temp & Prop) Rulemaking addresses a United States Fish and Wildlife Service recommendation to adopt a bear identification test to avoid take of grizzly bear by misidentification.

13-0107-2401, Rules Governing Taking of Wildlife. Rulemaking modifies four game management (elk) zones to align with changes presented in the agency's Idaho Elk Management Plan and clarifies that state regulatory actions do not authorize any person to violate federal laws relative to federally protected wildlife when there is not a valid federal take authorization.

13-0111-2401, Rules Governing Fish. Edits expand opportunities for spearfishing in Idaho and provides Commission authority through proclamation to determine seasons, fish species, and take limits for spearfishing.

IDAPA 17 - INDUSTRIAL COMMISSION

PO Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0041