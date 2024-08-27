NOTICE

TO SUBCONTRACTORS

AND SUPPLIERS

Washington State University, acting by and through the Vice President for Finance and Administration, hereby advises all interested parties that Work Order 1T01162-BCI-0090, for the Central Receiving Hyper Lab Hydrogen Vent Stack & Equipment Chiller project, Washington State University, Pullman, WA, with Burton Construction, Inc., 3915 E. Nebraska Avenue, Spokane, WA 99217 has achieved Final Acceptance as of September 25, 2024.

The legal lien period becomes effective for the filing of all liens and claims against the retained percentage of payment to the Contractor on the above date.