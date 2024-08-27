Sections
Legal NoticesSeptember 28, 2024
TO SUBCONTRACTORS AND SUPPLIERS
Legal Notices
NOTICE

TO SUBCONTRACTORS

AND SUPPLIERS

Washington State University, acting by and through the Vice President for Finance and Administration, hereby advises all interested parties that Work Order 1T01162-BCI-0090, for the Central Receiving Hyper Lab Hydrogen Vent Stack & Equipment Chiller project, Washington State University, Pullman, WA, with Burton Construction, Inc., 3915 E. Nebraska Avenue, Spokane, WA 99217 has achieved Final Acceptance as of September 25, 2024.

The legal lien period becomes effective for the filing of all liens and claims against the retained percentage of payment to the Contractor on the above date.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Any liens filed after November 9, 2024, will not be recognized.

Maja S. Huff

509 335-9082

contracts@wsu.edu

Facilities Services

Washington State University

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
