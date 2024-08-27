Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 4, 2024
Todd S. Richardson
Legal Notices
NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV35-24-1429

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF:

BRIAN KEITH POMERINKE,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent, or his estate are required to present their claim within four (4) months after the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated or filed with the Clerk of the Court of the Second Judicial District Court, Nez Perce County, Idaho.

DATED this 24 day of

September, 2024.

DATED this 24 day of

/s/ Ronnie Pomerinke

RONNIE POMERINKE

Todd S. Richardson

ISBA # 5831

Law Offices of

Todd S. Richardson

604 Sixth Street

Clarkston, Washington 99403

(509) 758-3397, phone

(509) 758-3399, fax

Todd@myattorneytodd.com

