NOTICE OF PROPOSED CHANGE OF WATER RIGHT

TRANSFER NO. 89321

CANYON CREEK CANAL CO INC, 13289 E HWY 33, NEWDALE, ID 83436 has filed Application No. 89321 for changes to the following water rights within FREMONT, MADISON County(s): Right No(s). 22-195, 22-196; to see a full description of these rights and the proposed transfer, please see https://research.idwr.idaho.gov/apps/waterrights/querynew

transfers. The purpose of the transfer is to change a portion of the above rights as follows:

remove point of injection, correct point of diversion and add points of diversion. Proposed points of diversion are in Lot 4 Sec 6 T05N R43E (Canyon Creek Canal), NWSE (P Stevens Pump) and SWSE (Creek pump near exchange well) Sec 13 T06N R42E, Lot 2 (SWNW) Sec 19 T06N R43E (G Crapo Pump), and 3 pump stations located on the Teton River: SENE Sec 30 (Canyon Creek Lateral Pumps), NWSE Sec 23 (V Schwendiman Pump) (new), and SWNW Sec 21 T07N R42E (RB Ricks Pump) (new). Diversions are for 70 cfs. The water source is Canyon Creek.