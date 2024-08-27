Sections
Legal NoticesOctober 3, 2024
TREVOR R PINCOCK MICHAEL SCHMIDT
Legal Notices
SUMMONS CASE NO. CV35-24-1137

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF NEZ PERCE

WASHINGTON TRUST

BANK, a Washington

corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RYAN S. BARNETT and SHARON K. BARNETT, individually as to Ryan S. Barnett and jointly as to his marital community with Sharon K. Barnett; and SB & DB, PLLC, a Washington professional limited liability company,

Defendants.

To: RYAN S. BARNETT, SHARON K. BARNETT, and SB & DB, PLLC

You have been sued by WASHINGTON TRUST BANK, the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for Nez Perce County, Idaho, Case No. CV35-24-1137.

The nature of the claim against you is breach of contract on loan and breach of commercial guaranty.

Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Nez Perce County Courthouse, 1230 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Lewiston, ID 83501; (208) 799-3020 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney at LUKINS & ANNIS, P.S., 601 E. Front Ave., Ste. 303, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, 83814; (208) 667-0517.

A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

DATED: 9/5/2024 11:34 AM

NEZ PERCE COUNTY

DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ Amber Gurney

Deputy Clerk

TREVOR R PINCOCK

ISB# 8918

MICHAEL SCHMIDT

ISB# 6911

LUKINS & ANNIS, P.S.

601 E. Front Ave., Ste. 303

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814

Telephone: (208) 667-0517

Fax: (208) 664-4125

Email: tpincock@lukins.com

mschmidt@lukins.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff

