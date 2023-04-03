A mobile donut food truck is for sale with its owners hoping to find a buyer who can capitalize on the loyal following they’ve cultivated at events like the Avista NAIA World Series and Lewiston High School football games.
Lil’ Manz truck sells coffee and mini donuts coated in cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar or both.
“We will train you, but it really sells itself,” according to a recent Facebook post by Reca Thomasson, an owner of the business. “The only reason we are selling is that we just don’t have the time to do it justice.”
Thomasson, a kindergarten teacher at Centennial Elementary School in Lewiston, has run the truck with her son, Joey Thomasson, since the family purchased it in 2019. He has recently landed a full-time job.
Those interested in the truck can private message Lil’ Manz on its Facebook page for more information.
The Thomassons are well-known in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Joey Thomasson founded Joey’s Blankets of Courage, Strength and Hope in 2014 when he was in elementary school. The not-for-profit group has made and donated hundreds of custom fleece blankets for cancer patients.
A month after the Thomassons purchased Lil’ Manz, Matt Thomasson, Reca’s husband and Joey’s dad, died of a heart attack. Family, friends and community members rallied around the Thomassons and helped them get Lil’ Manz going while they coped with the loss.
A mobile donut food truck is for sale with its owners hoping to find a buyer who can capitalize on the loyal following they’ve cultivated at events like the Avista NAIA World Series and Lewiston High School football games.
Lil’ Manz truck sells coffee and mini donuts coated in cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar or both.
“We will train you, but it really sells itself,” according to a recent Facebook post by Reca Thomasson, an owner of the business. “The only reason we are selling is that we just don’t have the time to do it justice.”
Thomasson, a kindergarten teacher at Centennial Elementary School in Lewiston, has run the truck with her son, Joey Thomasson, since the family purchased it in 2019. He has recently landed a full-time job.
Those interested in the truck can private message Lil’ Manz on its Facebook page for more information.
The Thomassons are well-known in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Joey Thomasson founded Joey’s Blankets of Courage, Strength and Hope in 2014 when he was in elementary school. The not-for-profit group has made and donated hundreds of custom fleece blankets for cancer patients.
A month after the Thomassons purchased Lil’ Manz, Matt Thomasson, Reca’s husband and Joey’s dad, died of a heart attack. Family, friends and community members rallied around the Thomassons and helped them get Lil’ Manz going while they coped with the loss.