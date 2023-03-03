A Lewiston Police Department vehicle is stationed at Lewiston High School on Friday morning following a report of shots fired in the area of the school. Officers inspected the school and apparently found no evidence of shots being fired. The school was put on lockdown, but that has been lifted.
A report of shots fired in the area of Lewiston High School this morning led to the school being locked down, but police cleared the area and found no evidence of shots being fired, Lewiston Superintendent Lance Hansen said.
The lockdown has been lifted and school remains in session. Parents are allowed to pick up their children if they choose to, Hansen said.
The report of shots being fired was called into police at about 8:50 a.m. Friday. The school went into lockdown and a number of Lewiston Police Department officers responded to the scene. The officers secured the perimeter, then inspected the interior of the buildings, Hansen said. After the school was cleared, the lockdown was lifted at about 9:45 a.m., Hansen said.
During the LHS lockdown, all other schools in the district were placed in "secure" procedures as a precautionary measure, according to an email sent by the school district.
Police interviewed people in the area, and none of them could confirm that shots had been fired, Hansen said.
Some students were taken home by their parents while others stayed at school. Hansen said counseling services are available.