Lewiston High lockdown

A Lewiston Police Department vehicle is stationed at Lewiston High School on Friday morning following a report of shots fired in the area of the school. Officers inspected the school and apparently found no evidence of shots being fired. The school was put on lockdown, but that has been lifted.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

A report of shots fired in the area of Lewiston High School this morning led to the school being locked down, but police cleared the area and found no evidence of shots being fired, Lewiston Superintendent Lance Hansen said.

The lockdown has been lifted and school remains in session. Parents are allowed to pick up their children if they choose to, Hansen said.