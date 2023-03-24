High Reservoir

Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson stands in front of where the High Reservoir collapsed in this photo taken earlier this month. The Lewiston City Council on Monday will consider a resolution approving $2 million to make a fix to the reservoir.

 August Frank/Tribune

Lewiston’s elected officials will be asked Monday to approve as much as $2 million to pay for an interim solution to prevent the town’s crippled water system from being ruined this summer by heightened demand for irrigation.

The money would cover work at the city’s damaged High Reservoir that would allow it to be used temporarily at a reduced capacity.

