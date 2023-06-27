The Lewiston Tribune's Kerri Sandaine will provide live updates from the Latah County Courthouse of today's hearing in the Bryan Kohberger case. Those updates will be posted here and on Sandaine's Twitter account at bit.ly/3IxYscu.
12:14 P.M.: Here in Moscow for Bryan Kohberger hearing. Media starting to gather outside Latah Co. Courthouse for 1:30 p.m. hearing.
12:18 P.M.: Our own August Frank will be providing pool photos today.
1:20 P.M.: Lined up and ready to go. Media presence is not as heavy today.
1:34 P.M.: No family members of the #Idaho4 victims appear to be in Latah County courtroom today.
1:36 P.M.: Defendant Bryan Kohberger just entered courtroom with his attorneys. He's wearing a suit and tie again. Judge John Judge is on the bench, and Prosecutor Bill Thompson is handling the case on the behalf of the state of Idaho.
1:38 P.M.: Judge is talking about revised gag order. Prosecutors and defense and any "agents" are affected by this order. Some media think that doesn't apply to law enforcement, but it does, he said.
1:39 P.M.: Judge said law enforcement will be included in order, along with investigators, just to make definitions clear. Retained witnesses will be included. Judge doesn't want trial to be in the media.
1:41 P.M.: Cameras are in courtroom right now. People have been pushing the envelope, judge said. Cameras can't be turned to top of tables where notes sit. Don't focus on solely on defendant, judge advises. Back off, and make sure you capture totality of what's happening in court.
1:44 P.M.: Defense attorney Anne Taylor is outlining what motions her team would like addressed today. Judge taking notes.
1:46 P.M.: Discovery process now being discussed. She's seeking an order that defense receives discovery. Prosecutor hasn't done something wrong, she said. Kohberger's team asks for discovery when they believe it exists.
1:47 P.M.: We have come to an impasse in a few areas, Taylor said. The purpose of discovery is to prevent an unfair trial or a trial by surprise. It protects the defendant's 6th amendment rights. Several things are still needed from PA, such as training records of three specific officers.
1:49 P.M.: State is not willing to give us those training records, Taylor said. The three police officers made critical decisions, and records will help explain the process. Two are ISP officers. Imperative for us to understand how they made decisions.
1:50 P.M.: Taylor said Kohberger's team wants info on FBI investigation and how cellphone records made it into the probable-cause affidavit. She wants an order with a date to get those records.
1:51 P.M.: We do not have those records yet, your honor, Taylor said. Information was used to obtain search warrants. Order from court is needed to get it in more timely manner.
1:52 P.M.: Now asking for info on FBI forensic examiner who told state what car to look for. Taylor said she doesn't have report yet. This information was heavily relied upon by the state to arrest Kohberger, Taylor said.
1:53 P.M.: "These are critical, relevant materials, all of them," Taylor said. Necessary to defend Kohberger. Heightened standard now that death penalty on the table.
1:55 P.M.: PA said office has worked diligently to provide all of the info to defense. We are down to just a few points of disagreement. Training records are not material to the case, according to prosecution.
1:56 P.M.: Several hundred investigators have been involved in this case. Prosecutor doesn't want to open the door for future requests for training records.
2 P.M.: Taylor said she's aware more than 120 officers involved in case. She's not asking for all of them, just the records of three officers who played "critical roles" in investigation. One did a Spillman search, interviewed witnesses, handled and collected evidence.
2:01 P.M.: Second officer interviewed a key witness, noting he was specialized in trauma cases. Third officer did a dozen or so interviews, many after arrest of Kohberger, attended autopsy, followed up on tips, made decisions, and collected bits of evidence.