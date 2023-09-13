Live coverage of today's hearing in Kohberger case
Kerri Sandaine/Tribune

The Lewiston Tribune's Kerri Sandaine will provide live updates from the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow of today's hearing in the Bryan Kohberger case. Those updates will be posted here and on Sandaine's Twitter account at bit.ly/3IxYscu.

3 P.M.: My takeaway is Judge is leaning toward no cameras or stipulating one stationary camera in the back, but I could be wrong.

Live coverage of today's hearing in Kohberger case

Recommended for you