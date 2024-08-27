The Edge

Today is Tuesday, May 22, the 142st day of 2007. There are 224 days left in the year.

Tuesday morning follies

It's time to test your musical trivia, though with a twist. We'll list a misheard song lyric or title. You tell us what the actual lyric or title it is and who recorded it. Send your answers to one of the addresses listed below, by fax or drop them off in person at the Tribune switchboard during regular business hours. Entries are due by 5 p.m. Friday and should include your name and city of residence.

1. "I bought the wine"

2. "Roam, Nipsey Russell, roam around the world"

3. "My pizza's burning"

4. "A year has passed since I broke my nose"

5. "Stand on the rug"

6. "Bush is scary"

7. "Totally, clips of the heart"

8. "I frighten Dorothy, and Dorothy always wins"

9. "Ego Jan and the Rhino"

10. "Mice Aroma"

11. "We got the Flintstone Microwave Ovens"

12. "Pay for that Chrysler"

13. "We're calling a trout"

14. "Aspirins into my cereal bowl"

15. "Big Bird descender"

16. "Every time you go away, you take a piece of meat with you"