The Edge

Today is Saturday, the 136th day of 2009. There are 229 days left in the year. Today is National Sea Monkey Day. They're also known as brine shrimp, but the name lacks the poetry of "sea monkey." Or maybe it's really National See Monkey Day. Monkey see, monkey do.

Oldest profession

A physician, a civil engineer and a computer scientist met for coffee one day and began arguing about what qualified as the true oldest profession in the world.

The physician said, "The Bible clearly states that God created Eve from a rib taken out of Adam. This clearly required surgery. Therefore, I can rightly claim that mine is the oldest profession in the world."

The civil engineer immediately interrupted. "Yes, but even earlier in the book of Genesis, it states that God created the order of the heavens and the earth from out of the chaos. This was the first and certainly the most spectacular application of civil engineering. Therefore, doctor, you are wrong. Mine is the oldest profession in the world."

The computer scientist leaned back in her chair, smiled and said confidently, "Ah, but who do you think created the chaos?"

Once upon a time ...

One sunny morning, the Bear family woke up and headed downstairs for breakfast.

Baby Bear sat in his small chair at the table and looked into his small bowl. It was empty. "Who's been eating my porridge?" he squeaked.

Daddy Bear arrived at the table and sat in his big chair. He looked into his big bowl. It also was empty. "Who's been eating my porridge?" he roared.

Mama Bear put her head through the serving hatch from the kitchen and screamed, "For Heaven's sake, how many times do we have to go through this? I haven't made the darn porridge yet!"

Best reasons to grow a beer belly

You're less likely to be pestered by those annoying women.

---

It doubles as a convenient TV tray for nachos and beer.