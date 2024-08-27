Sections
Local NewsOctober 23, 2024

Austin fired as Clarkston’s city administrator

Letter of termination sent to city administrator, who is facing allegations of inappropriate touching from fellow city workers

Lewiston Tribune
Steve Austin
Steve Austin

City Administrator Steve Austin will no longer be on the city of Clarkston’s payroll as of today.

On Tuesday, Austin was sent a letter of termination, according to the Clarkston city attorney.

The city administrator has been on paid leave since Sept. 12 for allegedly touching two female subordinates inappropriately on multiple occasions.

Pullman police have recommended two charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation after investigating workplace harassment complaints against Austin, which were forwarded to the Whitman County prosecutor for a charging decision. No charges have been announced so far.

Austin has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane, to handle his pending legal issues. Two protection orders for the women are in place until Dec. 30, when the case will be reviewed.

Pullman police interviewed numerous employees at City Hall during the investigation. Two of his subordinates reported unwanted touching, inappropriate comments about their appearance and uncomfortable situations with Austin, dating back to 2023.

One of the women reportedly confronted Austin about his behavior on more than one occasion, but it didn’t stop. At a work conference at Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Wash., Austin allegedly rubbed her shoulders while they were in adjoining hotel rooms.

But most of the allegations stem from interactions at City Hall in Austin’s office, the break room or when he was near the women in their work areas. Police were able to find video footage of the office interior that lined up with their statements, according to the report. Hugs from behind and touches to buttocks, thighs and shoulders are listed in the complaints.

Austin, 53, was promoted from his job as city clerk and treasurer after the Clarkston City Council voted in December to reinstate the long-dormant administrator position, which includes a $140,400 annual salary.

At City Hall, Austin oversaw all four department heads and answered directly to the mayor.

