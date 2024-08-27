Austin fired as Clarkston’s city administrator

City Administrator Steve Austin will no longer be on the city of Clarkston’s payroll as of today.

On Tuesday, Austin was sent a letter of termination, according to the Clarkston city attorney.

The city administrator has been on paid leave since Sept. 12 for allegedly touching two female subordinates inappropriately on multiple occasions.

Pullman police have recommended two charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation after investigating workplace harassment complaints against Austin, which were forwarded to the Whitman County prosecutor for a charging decision. No charges have been announced so far.

Austin has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane, to handle his pending legal issues. Two protection orders for the women are in place until Dec. 30, when the case will be reviewed.