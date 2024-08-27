Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 26, 2024

Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property are going to trial

Emily Pearce
story image illustation

Three people accused of burglarizing a property in Farmington are taking the matter to trial.

Melissa Pagel, 44, of Farmington, was the last to plead not guilty Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. She was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and possessing a controlled substance.

Court documents show 62-year-old Gary French and 55-year-old Eric Harris, both of Spokane, were arraigned Oct. 18 in superior court. They both pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary.

On Oct. 15, Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a property on Garfield-Farmington Road when a woman and two men were allegedly seen trespassing on video surveillance, according to court documents.

The three reportedly got into a vehicle and drove to a secondary property possessed by the same owner on Heise Road. Court documents indicate law enforcement stopped the vehicle and apprehended the individuals.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The suspects told deputies they allegedly knew someone who used to live on the property. Court documents say Pagel reportedly admitted to possessing methamphetamine.

The three were booked into the Whitman County Jail that evening.

Court documents show French was released on bail after his arraignment. Harris is being held on $15,000 bond or $1,500 cash surety.

Pagel’s pretrial release was approved by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson Friday in court.

A trial date was set for Harris in December. French and Pagel will appear before a jury in January 2025.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 26
Up front: Sometimes, prepping for a vet visit is just like h...
Local NewsOct. 26
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 26
Clarification
Local NewsOct. 26
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Related
New apartments possible near Schweitzer complex
Local NewsOct. 26
New apartments possible near Schweitzer complex
McCann, Carter-Goodheart prep for rematch
Local NewsOct. 26
McCann, Carter-Goodheart prep for rematch
‘Deep corners and shadows’: Exhibit will be on display until January at Pullman church.
Local NewsOct. 26
‘Deep corners and shadows’: Exhibit will be on display until January at Pullman church.
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Local NewsOct. 25
Clarkston man arrested on DUI, eluding charges
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Local NewsOct. 25
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Two people taken to hospital, two mobile homes destroyed after fire in Clarkston
Local NewsOct. 25
Two people taken to hospital, two mobile homes destroyed after fire in Clarkston
Lewiston council punts on United flights
Local NewsOct. 25
Lewiston council punts on United flights
Latah County Commissioner candidates talk housing, broadband
Local NewsOct. 25
Latah County Commissioner candidates talk housing, broadband
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy