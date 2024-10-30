Moscow, Orofino school district earns grants

The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation awarded Moscow School District a $50,000 grant for its medical professions program in partnership with Gritman Medical Center, the district announced on Facebook.
The foundation awarded grants to 14 Idaho school districts, including Orofino Joint School District, to launch or expand their career technical education programs that focus on health professions, according to Blue Cross.
This is meant to address a health care workforce shortage across the state, Blue Cross said.