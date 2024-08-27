Sections
Local NewsNovember 7, 2024

Clarkston man charged with rape of a child

Lewiston Tribune

ASOTIN — A 21-year-old Clarkston man convicted of second-degree rape of a child for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to a year in jail, five years of treatment and lifetime supervision.

Abraham M. Murillo Jr. was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns in Asotin County Superior Court under the Special Sex Offending Sentencing Alternative. He was given credit for 271 days already served in jail.

According to court documents, Murillo impregnated a girl, and she later miscarried.

Deputy Prosecutor Jaime Young handled the case for the state, and public defender Rick Cuddihy represented Murillo.

